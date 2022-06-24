Garuda Aerospace drones deployed in Assam flood rescue operations

Integrated drone manufacture and drone-as-a-service (DAAS) provider Garuda Aerospace Pvt. Ltd has deployed its in Assam to support the state disaster management department's rescue efforts amid the ongoing floods and landslide situation.

The are being used to deliver emergency food and medicines packets to survivors and victims, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace said.

Garuda Aerospace has an advanced fleet management software which will also be used in the rescue efforts.

--IANS

vj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)