Garuda Aerospace drones deployed in Assam flood rescue operations

Integrated drone manufacture and drone-as-a-service (DAAS) provider Garuda Aerospace Pvt. Ltd has deployed its drones in Assam to support the state disaster management department's rescue efforts amid the ongoing floods and landslide situation.
The drones are being used to deliver emergency food and medicines packets to survivors and victims, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace said.
Garuda Aerospace has an advanced fleet management software which will also be used in the rescue efforts.
--IANS
vj/ksk/
