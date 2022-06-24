Delhi L-G Saxena launches drive for pruning old trees in Connaught Place

-
ALSO READ
Connaught Place traders request LG to allow shops to remain open till 10 pm
Youth Cong workers stop train near Connaught Place in Delhi, 16 arrested
The art of the possible: Meet Vinay Mohan Kwatra, foreign secy-designate
Vinai Kumar Saxena takes oath as Delhi's lieutenant governor
'We want to empower investors in Bharat,' says StockEdge's Vinay Pagaria
-
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena on Friday launched a drive by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) for pruning of old trees in the city's Connaught Place area.
The move comes in the wake of at least 77 trees being uprooted, some of them decades old, in Lutyens' Delhi in the fierce thunderstorm and heavy rains that lashed the capital on May 30.
"This morning, launched the scientific pruning of overgrown and dead branches of old trees at CP by NDMC. Exercise was undertaken during off hours to avoid inconvenience to people. This will ensure improved tree health leading to lesser uprooting and falling of branches in storms," Saxena tweeted.
According to data provided by the NDMC, the Lutyens' Delhi area has lost as many as 1,813 trees since 2015. Officials claimed that around 300 heritage trees were also lost between 2015-16 and 2021-22.
Indigenous tree species such as neem, peepal, pilkhan, jamun, arjun, khirni and imli among others were planted in the NDMC area when British architect Edwin Landseer Lutyens was entrusted with the task to plan New Delhi in 1911.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU