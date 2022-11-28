JUST IN
Gathering info for UCC on developments in states and Constitution: Bommai
Vivo Mobile's manufacturing unit fined Rs 25 lakh for violating GRAP rules
US-France competition heats up for fighter jets to deck INS Vikrant
Delhi woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts
Centre rejects Saurabh Kirpal's name for elevation as Delhi HC judge
Adani Port issue: Situation under control in Vizhinjam after protests
PM Modi hails growth of dairy sector, milk production in last 8 years
Amid tech layoffs, saluting-face emoji is the placard of the digital world
Guru Tegh Bahadur refused to bow to injustice: PM Modi pays tributes
Bommai to meet Nadda, discuss Maharashtra border dispute with top lawyer
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Vivo Mobile's manufacturing unit fined Rs 25 lakh for violating GRAP rules
Business Standard

Watching developments in other states on UCC, will decide later: K'taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he is gathering information regarding developments in various states and what the Constitution says vis-a-vis the "Uniform Civil Code" (UCC)

Topics
Karnataka | Uniform Civil Code | Basavaraj Somappa Bommai

Press Trust of India  |  Mysuru 

Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he is gathering information regarding developments in various states and what the Constitution says vis-a-vis the "Uniform Civil Code" (UCC), and any decision on implementing it in the state, will be taken after going through them.

He also clarified that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has not spoken to him in this regard.

"Our party has been speaking about Uniform Civil Code for thirty years now, there is nothing new in it. Now, in some states committees have been constituted regarding implementing it. I'm gathering information regarding the developments in various states, what the Constitution says," Bommai said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "After going through all of them, we will decide. But the Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) or anyone else from the central government has not spoken to me in this regard."

The Chief Minister had recently said serious discussions were going on for implementing the UCC in Karnataka.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Karnataka

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 14:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU