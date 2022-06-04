16-year-old Hyderabad boy loses Rs 36 lakh by playing mobile games

-
16-year-old boy lost a whopping Rs 36 lakh by playing online games on mobile phone.
The boy, a resident of Amberpet area in Hyderabad, used the bank accounts of his mother to make the payments for the online games.
According to the cyber crime wing of Hyderabad police, the boy downloaded a free fire gaming app on his grandfather's mobile phone. He initially used Rs 1,500 and later Rs 10,000 from her mother's bank account to play the game. As he became addicted to the games, he started spending huge amounts without the knowledge of family members.
The class 11 student, son of a deceased police official, kept making the payments ranging from Rs 1.45 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. When his mother went to the State Bank of India (SBI) to withdraw the money, she was shocked to learn that there is no money left in the account. A total of Rs 27 lakh was spent from the account. She then checked her account with HDFC bank and found that Rs 9 lakh had disappeared.
The woman approached the cyber crime police station. She told police that it was her late husband's hard earned money. The monetary benefit received by the family following the officer's death was also credited in the two bank accounts.
