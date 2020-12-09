Gennova Pharma gets conditional permission for human trial of Covid vaccine

-
ALSO READ
Provide more safety data on Covid-19 vaccine: SEC to Serum, Bharat Biotech
DCGI issues guidelines for pharma giants manufacturing Covid-19 vaccine
Serum Institute gets DCGI nod to resume clinical trial of Oxford vaccine
Phase II clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine from Sept 7
DCGI aks Serum Institute to suspend recruitment for Oxford vaccine trials
-
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Wednesday granted conditional permission for phases 1 and 2 human clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by the Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd in collaboration with HDT, USA, officials said.
The recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19, which deliberated upon the proposal submitted by the firm for grant of permission to conduct phases 1 and 2 clinical trials along with animal toxicity study data, has been approved by DCGI.
"After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended for grant of permission to conduct phase 1 and 2 clinical trial subject to the condition that the interim results of phase 1 study shall be submitted to the committee before proceeding to the next phase," the SEC recommendations stated.
The Department of Biotechnology had earlier said it has provided seed funding for the development of Gennova's novel self-amplifying mRNA-based vaccine candidate for COVID-19.
In collaboration with HDT Biotech Corporation, USA, Gennova has developed an mRNA vaccine candidate (HGCO19), with demonstrated safety, immunogenicity, neutralisation antibody activity in the rodent and non-human primate models, it had said.
"DBT-BIRAC has facilitated the establishment of the first-of-its-kind mRNA-based vaccine manufacturing platform in India. DBT has provided seed funding for the development of Gennova's novel self-amplifying mRNA-based vaccine candidate for COVID-19, the DBT had said in a statement earlier.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU