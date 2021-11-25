Germany crosses milestone of 100,000 deaths from Covid-19 pandemic

Official figures released Thursday show has become the latest country to pass the grim milestone of 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Germany's disease control agency says it recorded 351 additional deaths in connection with the over the past 24 hours, taking the total toll to 100,119.

In Europe, is the fifth country to pass that mark, after Russia, the United Kingdom, Italy and France.

