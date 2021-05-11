Getting India vaccinated: Should governments target specific zones?

1977 was the year when smallpox was eradicated from the world. India was one of the last places where the disease was prevalent, and researchers used a strategy called ring vaccination to contain it. The idea of ring vaccination was simple.

Authorities would identify the infected person, monitor the ring of people around the infected entity and vaccinate them. Then the second ring of people who came in contact with the first ring was identified and vaccinated. The World Health Organisation replicated these efforts during the Ebola outbreak. Contact tracing during Covid-19 is done ...