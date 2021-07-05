Global coronavirus update: Argentina reports 9,000 Covid cases, 310 deaths

reported 9,000 more cases of COVID-19 and another 310 deaths from the disease, for a total of 4,535,473 infections and 95,904 deaths, the Ministry of Health said Sunday.

The percentage of occupancy of intensive care unit beds is 64.9 percent nationwide and 62.2 percent in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area, said the ministry.

is now working to stop the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, with five confirmed cases.

The government has placed limits on Argentine residents entering from abroad, with only 600 entry permits given out per day through the Ezeiza International Airport.

A total of 22,382,746 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been applied through Argentina's national vaccination program.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)