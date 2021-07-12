Global coronavirus update: Chile records 2,330 new daily Covid-19 cases

-
Chile recorded on Sunday 2,330 new COVID-19 infections and 110 more deaths in one day, to a total of 1,587,478 cases and 33,877 deaths.
Chile registered its lowest COVID-19 positivity rate of the entire pandemic on Sunday, with 3.4 per cent nationwide after reporting the results of 65,483 COVID-19 tests performed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.
It added that the positivity rate for the Santiago Metropolitan Region was 4 per cent.
Despite maintaining a high number of daily deaths, Chile has experienced a drop in infections and virus transmission in the last month, which has led to a gradual relaxation of restrictive measures adopted by the government.
Health Minister Enrique Paris indicated that new COVID-19 cases declined by 22 percent in seven days, as all 16 regions of the South American country experienced a decrease.
