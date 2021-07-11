Delhi:390 beneficiaries apply for CM Covid Family Financial Scheme

-
As many as 390 beneficiaries in Delhi have applied for the Chief Minister Covid-19 Family Financial Assistance Scheme, said Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Sunday.
"As of July 9, 220 beneficiaries have applied for a pension of Rs 2,500 per month, and 170 beneficiaries applied for Rs 50,000 ex gratia amount," he added.
Since the scheme has been launched recently, the Social Welfare Department said that it might take time for the beneficiaries to collect all the documents.
"In the coming days, the process of application will be fast-tracked. The representatives of the department will go door-to-door in Delhi to help the beneficiaries fill the application," it added.
Mentioning that the Delhi government wants to help families as soon as possible, Gautam said, "Presently, we have received 390 application forms under the scheme but we will not sit and wait for other beneficiaries to apply. Our representatives will help the public in filing the application form by going door to door. They will not find faults in their documentation and will rather help the beneficiaries in the documentation process."
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam had initiated the "Chief Minister Covid-19 Family Financial Assistance Scheme" on July 6 through video conferencing.
Under this scheme, the Delhi government will pay an ex gratia payment of Rs 50,000 for each death to the family of the deceased and Rs 2,500 monthly to those families who have lost breadwinners. Rs 2500 per month will also be provided to the children, till the age of 25, who have lost both their parents.
In addition to the financial assistance, one member of the affected families will also be enrolled as a Civil Defense Volunteer. The government will also take care of the education and medical care of the dependent children.
"Many families lost their members in the second Covid wave. The grief of these families cannot be reduced, but as a responsible, sensitive government, we will ensure that no family has to face financial problems," Gautam said.
"We are committed to ensuring that the financial assistance reaches all the affected families, as soon as possible. We have launched this scheme under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal. 2 crore people of Delhi are our family and we stand with them in this difficult time," he added.
He also mentioned that a team of the department will go door-to-door to help people in filing the application form for the scheme.
