Global coronavirus update: UK reports another 34,471 Covid-19 cases

Britain has reported another 34,471 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 5,155,243, according to official figures released on Monday.
It is the sixth day in a row where the daily cases have been more than 30,000, Xinhua reported.
The country also recorded another six coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 128,431. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.
Earlier Monday, Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed that most COVID-19 restrictions in England will end on July 19 as part of the final step or Step Four of England's roadmap out of the lockdown.
The detailed arrangement of Step Four includes: no more limits on social contact to allow people to gather in groups of any size; removing the "one meter-plus" rule in almost all settings, except for specific places such as airports; no capacity caps on large scale events; people are no longer required to work from home, etc.
Despite the easing which will see legal requirement to wear face masks in shops and on public transport being scrapped, the government will still recommend the use of face masks in crowded areas, according to Sky News.
More than 87 percent of adults in Britain have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and over 66 percent have received two doses, the latest official figures showed.
--IANS
int/pgh
