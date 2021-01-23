JUST IN
With 14,256 fresh cases, India's Covid-19 tally climbs to 1,06,39,684

There are 1,85,662 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country currently, which accounts for only 1.78 per cent of the total caseload, according to data released by the ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Coronavirus
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a nasal sample from an elderly woman passenger at Nizamuddin Railway Station to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, in New Delhi on Mon

With 14,256 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,06,39,684 on Saturday, while 1,03,00,838 patients have recuperated so far in the country, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.81 per cent, according to the health ministry.

There are 1,85,662 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country currently, which accounts for only 1.78 per cent of the total caseload, according to data released by the ministry.

The COVID-19 caseload has mounted to 1,06,39,684 and the death toll due to the disease has climbed to 1,53,184, with the novel coronavirus claiming 152 more lives in the country in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.44 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 19,09,85,119 samples have so far been tested for the viral disease in the country, including 8,37,095 on Friday.

First Published: Sat, January 23 2021. 10:22 IST

