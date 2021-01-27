Global Covid-19 cases surpass 100 million mark: Johns Hopkins University

-
Global Covid-19 cases surpassed 100 million on Tuesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
The global case count reached 10,00,32,461, with a total of 21,49,818 deaths worldwide, as of 2:22 p.m. local time (1922 GMT), the CSSE data showed.
The US reported the most cases and deaths around the world, which stood at 2,53,62,794 and 4,23,010, respectively. India recorded 1,06,76,838 cases, ranking second in the world. Brazil followed with 88,71,393 cases and the world's second largest death toll of 217,664, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Countries with more than 2 million cases also include Russia, Britain, France, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Germany and Colombia, while other countries with over 50,000 deaths include India, Mexico, Britain, Italy, France, Russia, Iran, Spain, Germany and Colombia, according to the CSSE tally.
The global caseload hit 50 million on November 8, 2020, and the number of cases doubled in just about two and a half months.
The US remains the worst-hit nation, making up more than a quarter of the global cases and nearly 20 per cent of the global deaths.
