JUST IN
Carlsen's last gambit: Why World Chess Champion checked his title defence
Go after the masterminds of teachers' scam: Judge to CBI officials
Delhi HC likely to hear Sisodia's bail plea on Friday in excise policy case
IndiGo appoints Mark Sutch as CCO for international cargo business
Delhi excise policy: ED arrests Sisodia on money laundering charges
Oreva yet to pay first installment to victims of Morbi bridge collapse
Indian Overseas Bank disburses loans worth Rs 5.02 cr to self-help groups
Rajasthan government orders crop assessment for providing relief to farmers
CBI takes over probe in financial irregularities in national creche scheme
PM Modi to address inaugural session on 'Economic Empowerment of Women'
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
IndiGo appoints Mark Sutch as CCO for international cargo business
icon-arrow-left
Carlsen's last gambit: Why World Chess Champion checked his title defence
Business Standard

Go after the masterminds of teachers' scam: Judge to CBI officials

In reply, the CBI counsel informed the court that this is a major scam and often the accused persons are making deliberate attempts to mislead the investigators

Topics
Scam | CBI

IANS  |  Kolkata 

CBI officials during a raid at the residence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi Excise Policy, in New Delhi on Friday
Representative Image

A judge of a special CBI court on Thursday asked the central probe agency not to restrict its probe into the multi-crore teachers' recruitment scam in West Bengal to just middlemen, and instead try to nab the masterminds of the scam.

Justice Arpan Chattopadhyay made the remarks while hearing the bail petition of three arrested middlemen in the scam -- Kuntal Ghosh, Niladri Ghosh and Tapas Mondal. Out of the three, Kuntal Ghosh is also a state secretary of the youth wing of Trinamool Congress.

"Reaching the masterminds of the scam is extremely crucial. If you cannot reach the main brains behind the scam, what is the point in keeping these accused middlemen in custody for an indefinite period? Is this adding any pace to the investigation process? Have you recorded the statements that you have taken," Chattopadhyay asked the CBI counsel.

In reply, the CBI counsel informed the court that this is a major scam and often the accused persons are making deliberate attempts to mislead the investigators.

"Hence, the investigating officials are taking careful steps. The process of investigating the source and destination of crime proceeds and identifying the different channels is taking time," the CBI counsel said.

Moving the bail plea on behalf of his client, Kuntal Ghosh's lawyer claimed that the main charge against Ghosh is that he accepted money for arranging primary teachers' jobs in state-run schools.

"But the CBI is yet to provide any substantial evidence to prove this charge. Is this not a failure on the part of the investigating agency," Ghosh's counsel questioned.

Tapas Mondal's counsel claimed that his client is being kept in custody unnecessarily though he has been cooperating with the investigation since the beginning, adding that based on the information given by him, the CBI has nabbed some of those involved in the scam.

The court, however, rejected all the three bail pleas, and extended the judicial custody of Kuntal Ghosh, Niladri Ghosh and Tapas Mondal till March 23.

--IANS

src/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Scam

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 20:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU