Indian Overseas Bank disburses loans worth Rs 5.02 cr to self-help groups

Public sector has disbursed Rs 5 crore worth of loans to self help groups during a campaign held in the city recently coinciding with the Women's Day celebrations, the bank said on Thursday.

The women entrepreneur branch of in the city sanctioned loans worth Rs 1.53 crore during the campaign organised by Chennai-I Region and Chennai II and another financial institution.

Loans to the tune of Rs 502.09 lakh were sanctioned and disbursed to 84 self-help grops across Chennai district, general manager Shubhendu Kumar Verma along with senior officials participated in the event on the occasion, a press release said here.

