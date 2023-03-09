JUST IN
Business Standard

Indian Overseas Bank disburses loans worth Rs 5.02 cr to self-help groups

The women entrepreneur branch of Indian Overseas Bank in the city sanctioned loans worth Rs 1.53 crore during the campaign organised by Chennai-I Region and Chennai II, another financial institution

Topics
Indian Overseas Bank | women empowerment

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB
.

Public sector Indian Overseas Bank has disbursed Rs 5 crore worth of loans to self help groups during a campaign held in the city recently coinciding with the Women's Day celebrations, the bank said on Thursday.

The women entrepreneur branch of Indian Overseas Bank in the city sanctioned loans worth Rs 1.53 crore during the campaign organised by Chennai-I Region and Chennai II and another financial institution.

Loans to the tune of Rs 502.09 lakh were sanctioned and disbursed to 84 self-help grops across Chennai district, Indian Overseas Bank general manager Shubhendu Kumar Verma along with senior officials participated in the event on the occasion, a press release said here.

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 18:53 IST

