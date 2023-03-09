Delhi excise policy: ED arrests Sisodia on money laundering charges

-
ALSO READ
ED seizes Rs 1 cr cash after raids in connection with Delhi Excise policy
Excise case: ED questions Sisodia in Tihar Jail; another bizman arrested
Sisodia, other accused destroyed excise-scam evidence, alleges BJP
ED arrests YSR Congress MP's son in Delhi excise policy money laundering
CBI arrests Manish Sisodia; CM Arvind Kejriwal terms it 'dirty politics'
-
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on money laundering charges in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, official sources said.
The 51-year-old was placed under arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following his second round of questioning at the Tihar jail, they said.
The agency alleged Sisodia was "evasive" in his replies and was "not cooperating in the probe."
Sisodia is currently lodged in judicial custody after the CBI arrested him on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor or excise policy for 2021-22.
The first round of Sisodia's questioning by the ED took place on March 7.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 19:14 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU