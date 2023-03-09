JUST IN
CBI takes over probe in financial irregularities in national creche scheme
PM Modi to address inaugural session on 'Economic Empowerment of Women'
L&T Technology Services announces CoE in Mysore to offer solutions on AWS
ACMA joins global right to repair movement to support automotive industry
Motivate youth for drug-free state, says Himachal Pradesh Governor
Over 11,200 tillers in Punjab to own land as Prez gives assent to Bill
NGT seeks facts on petition claiming illegal groundwater usage in Haryana
Stroke 2nd commonest cause of death in India with one death every 4 mins
Arunachal developing infrastructure along international borders: Deputy CM
The case of spy pigeons as Odisha Police seizes one off Paradip coast
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
CBI takes over probe in financial irregularities in national creche scheme
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Delhi excise policy: ED arrests Sisodia on money laundering charges

ED on Thursday arrested AAP leader and former deputy cm Manish Sisodia on money laundering charges in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, official sources said

Topics
Delhi | Enforcement Directorate

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia holds a press conference to announce that the Central Government denied approval to the committee that was constituted by Delhi Government to investigate the deaths of COVID patients due to oxygen shortage in the
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on money laundering charges in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, official sources said.

The 51-year-old was placed under arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following his second round of questioning at the Tihar jail, they said.

The agency alleged Sisodia was "evasive" in his replies and was "not cooperating in the probe."

Sisodia is currently lodged in judicial custody after the CBI arrested him on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor or excise policy for 2021-22.

The first round of Sisodia's questioning by the ED took place on March 7.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 19:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU