Go First gets AAI nod for night parking at Jammu, Srinagar airports

Private airliner Go First, formerly known as GoAir, has become the first airline to receive approval from the Airports Authority of India for night parking at Srinagar as well as Jammu airports, officials said on Friday.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the night parking facility at the airports on Thursday. This provision will ensure late night and early morning take-offs from the two airports.
This is a significant development for the union territory as the night parking permission will facilitate better flight operations from the region, a Go First spokesman said.
We would like to thank the authorities for their kind consideration and will continue our commitment to the development of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Executive Officer, Go First, Kaushik Khona said.
Go First is the only airline appointed for the cargo movement of horticultural perishable and agricultural produce of the Jammu and Kashmir Horticulture Products, a state-owned company, he said.
Speaking at the launch event, Sinha said the initiative will ease air travelling with a multiplier effect on the hospitality industry.
The new beginning reflects our commitment to strengthen connectivity and fulfil the mobility needs of the people. The initiative will make travelling effortless for those looking for single-day travel, Sinha said.
The Lieutenant Governor said despite COVID-19, the Jammu and Srinagar airports had achieved new records.
In March 2021, 1,030 flight operations were recorded at the Jammu airport and more than one lakh passengers travelled. This number soared to 1,346 flights and roughly 1.55 lakh passengers, he said.
