2 Ukrainians detained by Railway Police in Assam's Karimganj district

Two Ukrainians, who illegally entered India, were detained by Government Railway Police (GRP) at Badarpur in Assam's Karimganj district, officials said on Friday.

The GRP personnel detained Chrisinsky Volodimir, 39 and Nazari Voznyuk, 21, while they were travelling through the Agartala-New Delhi (Anand Vihar) Tripura Sundari Express train on Thursday night.

The GRP sources said that the Ukrainians were travelling without valid passports and other documents. Later, the detainees were handed over to Karimganj police.

A police official said that they have contacted the Ukrainian embassy in India to verify records.

"We are waiting for confirmation from the Ukrainian embassy in Delhi and then we will start the legal action against the duo," the police official told the media, refusing to be named.

The police official, quoting the detainees, said that they had moved out of Ukraine before Russia's invasion of the country started.

police are yet to know how the Ukraine nationals entered Tripura before boarding the weekly Tripura Sundari Express.

