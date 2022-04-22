2 Ukrainians detained by Railway Police in Assam's Karimganj district

-
ALSO READ
US speeds entry for Ukrainian refugees as more reach Mexico border
Massive support pours in for the education of Ukrainian refugees amid war
15 EU nations to resettle Afghan refugees to prevent irregular immigration
Saved millions of refugees during 1971 Bangladesh genocide: India at UN
Assam: Headway likely in boundary row, big boost to connectivity expected
-
Two Ukrainians, who illegally entered India, were detained by Government Railway Police (GRP) at Badarpur in Assam's Karimganj district, officials said on Friday.
The GRP personnel detained Chrisinsky Volodimir, 39 and Nazari Voznyuk, 21, while they were travelling through the Agartala-New Delhi (Anand Vihar) Tripura Sundari Express train on Thursday night.
The GRP sources said that the Ukrainians were travelling without valid passports and other documents. Later, the detainees were handed over to Karimganj police.
A police official said that they have contacted the Ukrainian embassy in India to verify records.
"We are waiting for confirmation from the Ukrainian embassy in Delhi and then we will start the legal action against the duo," the police official told the media, refusing to be named.
The police official, quoting the detainees, said that they had moved out of Ukraine before Russia's invasion of the country started.
Assam police are yet to know how the Ukraine nationals entered Tripura before boarding the weekly Tripura Sundari Express.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU