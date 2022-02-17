Go First will evaluate operating flights to Ukraine, says airline official

-
Budget carrier Go First will evaluate the option of operating chartered passenger flights to Ukraine if there is a proposal from the government, a senior airline official said on Thursday.
India has asked its citizens to temporarily leave Ukraine amid rising tensions between the Eastern European country and Russia.
In efforts to facilitate travel of Indians from Ukraine, the civil aviation ministry has removed the restrictions on the number of flights that can be operated between two countries under the air bubble arrangement.
"We will look at it (mounting passenger flights to Ukarine), if there is a requirement, we will evaluate," the official told PTI.
The official also said the government has not yet approached the airline regarding operating flights to Ukraine.
The ministry has removed the restrictions on the number of flights and seats between India and Ukraine under the air bubble arrangement. Any number of flights including chartered flights can be operated between the two countries, an official said on Thursday.
The official also said that Indian carriers have been asked to look at having flights to Ukraine due to the increase in demand, adding that the ministry is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) regarding the flight services.
On Wednesday, Indian embassy in Kyiv said more flights are being planned in the near future to meet the additional demand.
"The embassy of India has been receiving several appeals about non-availability of flights from Ukraine to India. In this regard, students are advised not to resort to panic, but book the earliest available and convenient flights to travel to India," it had said in a statement.
It had also said the Ukrainian International Airlines, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai and Qatar Airways are operating flights at present from Ukraine.
