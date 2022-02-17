Centre removes restriction on flights from Ukraine under bubble arrangement

-
ALSO READ
Russia presses US, NATO allies for guarantees amid Ukraine tensions
US intelligence finds Russia planning military offensive against Ukraine
Russia's Ukraine invasion could begin next week, says US
No progress seen after Russia-US lock horns over Ukraine tensions
Top diplomats for US, Russia meet in Geneva on soaring Ukraine tensions
-
The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has removed the restriction on the number of flights and seats between India and Ukraine evidently to facilitate the return of students and professionals stranded in the eastern European nation due to the ongoing geo-strategic tensions with Russia.
"MoCA has removed the restriction on the number of flights and seats between India and Ukraine in the Air Bubble arrangement," the Ministry said in a statement.
Thus, any number of flights as well as charter flights can operate between the two countries.
"Indian airlines have been informed to mount the flights due to increase in demand. MoCA is facilitating in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs," the statement added.
The Centre, through an advisory, had asked Indians in Ukraine to leave the country but reportedly there were no flights available before February 20.
In view of the prevailing situation in Ukraine, a control room has been set up at the External Affairs Ministry to provide information and assistance to stranded Indians.
India and Ukraine have a travel bubble agreement where a certain number of flights can operate per week.
The bubble agreements were inked when international travel was suspended in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
--IANS
ad-rv/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU