Goa CM Sawant meets Tata Sons Group Chairman, discusses investment

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday met the Chairman of Tata Sons Group, N Chandrasekharan, Noel Tata and other top CEOs to discuss boosting investment in the coastal state.
During the interaction, Sawant was also accompanied by Industries Minister Mauvin Godhinho and Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel today.
According to an official statement issued by Goa CMO, opportunities in all the sectors like IT, Aviation manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and training centres for hospitality and soft skills were discussed.
The Tata Sons Group Chairman impressed upon the earnestness of the chief minister and industries ministers' holistic approach towards employment generation and promised to immediately plan an internal meeting with their top CEOs to promote new generation businesses for Goa.
Goa possesses immense potential in industry development and employment generation.
Sawant also said that the collaboration and investment by industry conglomerates like Tata Sons shall offer great opportunities for Goa. (ANI)
Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.
