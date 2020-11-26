Goa makes screening of air, rail passengers mandatory amid Covid-19

-
In a bid to curb the spread of
coronavirus, the Goa government on Wednesday made it mandatory for the passengers arriving at the state's airport and railway stations to undergo thermal screening.
The government issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to this effect on Wednesday.
The order said that in view of the spread of COVID-19 due to the rising cases in other states and the likely risk to the public health and safety, the State Executive Committee has adopted the SOPs for persons travelling to Goa by air and trains with effect from November 25.
"All the passengers arriving at the airport and railway stations in Goa will be subjected to compulsory thermal screening," the SOPs read.
Only those who pass through such screening may go home or to their destination, the order said.
"Passengers with body temperature beyond acceptable range will be sent for COVID-19 test on payment of Rs 2,000 per individual. Further course of action will be as per the prescribed protocol of the health department," it added.
Persons travelling from Goa to Maharashtra by road, railway and air and who are desirous to obtain RT-PCR negative test report from the health authorities may do so after paying Rs 2,000, it said.
