Tamil Nadu reports 1,534 new Covid-19 cases, 467 from Chennai alone

Tami Nadu has reported 1,534 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, of which 467 are from Chennai alone.
The State Health Department said that 67,458 persons were tested today, 1,873 patients discharged and 16 new deaths were reported.
Total number of cases now stands at 774,710. Some 7,51,535 have been discharged so far and 11,655 have died in the State.
