Goa records 95 fresh coronavirus infections and 104 recoveries

With the detection of 95 fresh cases of coronavirus, the count of infections in Goa reached 51,230 on Saturday, an official from the state health department said.
Apart from this, 104 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, while no casualties were reported during the day, the official said.
The coastal state has recorded 49,570 recoveries and 739 fatalities so far, he said.
There are currently 921 active cases in the state, the official said.
At least 1,620 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the number of tests conducted in the state to 4,02,289, he added.
Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 51,230, new cases 95, death toll 739, discharged 49,570, active cases 921, samples tested till date 4,02,289.
