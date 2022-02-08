Goa reports 221 Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths; positivity rate drops to 7.77%

reported 221 new cases and eight deaths linked to the infection on Monday, the health department said, while the daily positivity rate dropped sharply to 7.77 per cent.

With these additions, Goa's caseload rose to 2,42,659, while the death toll increased to 3,748, the health department said in a bulletin. The daily positivity rate was 7.77 per cent, down from 14.02 per cent on Sunday when 282 cases were detected from 2,010 tests. The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 2,34,534 after 500 patients were discharged during the day, the department said. now has 4,377 active cases. "With 2,843 new tests, the number of tests conducted in the state so far has gone up to 18,36,515, an official added. Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,42,659, new cases 221, death toll 3,748, discharged 2,34,534, active cases 4,377, samples tested till date 18,36,515.

