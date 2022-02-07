Coronavirus pandemic: Tripura logs 13 fresh cases and two deaths

-
Tripura's total Covid-19 cases increased to 1,00,663 after 13 more people tested positive for the virus on Monday, a senior health department official said.
The North-eastern state had reported the same number of fresh infections and no Covid deaths on Sunday.
It, however, registered two fresh fatalities on Monday, taking the death toll to 915.
The state's positivity rate has dipped to 0.91 per cent on Monday from 1.29 per cent the previous day, said Dr Deep Debbarma, the state surveillance officer.
Altogether 1,421 samples were tested for coronavirus during the day.
Tripura currently has 748 active cases, while 98,932 Covid patients have recovered so far.
A total of 68 patients have migrated to other states.
