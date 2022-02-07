At 686, number of Covid cases in J&K exhibits dipping trend: Officials

on Monday reported 686 new Covid, dipping below the 1000-mark in the last four weeks and taking the tally of infected people to 4,47,334, officials said.

The union territory also reported six deaths due to the virus in the past 24 hours, they added.

Out of the fresh cases, 312 were reported from the Jammu division and 374 from Kashmir, the officials said.

This was for the first time since January 10 this year that the daily fresh COVID was fell below the four-digit figure, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest of 137 cases followed by 119 in the Srinagar district.

There are 14,924 active cases in the union territory at present while the number of cured patients was 4,24,521, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic rose to 4,721 after six fresh deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said, the number of confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) stayed put at 51 in the UT as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

