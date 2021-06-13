Goa reports 420 fresh Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths; 581 recuperate

Goa's caseload went up by 420 to reach 1,62,468 on Sunday, while the death toll mounted by 14 to 2,928, a health official said.

As 581 patients got discharge from hospitals during the day, the coastal state's recovery count rose to 1,54,658. Currently, there are 4,882 COVID-19 active cases in the state, he said.

"A total of 3,002 tests were conducted on Sunday, which took the state's overall test tally to 8,68,135, the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,62,468, new cases 420, death toll 2,928, discharged 1,54,658, active cases 4,882, samples tested till date 8,68,135.

