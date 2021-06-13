Goa reports 420 fresh Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths; 581 recuperate

-
-
Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 420 to reach 1,62,468 on Sunday, while the death toll mounted by 14 to 2,928, a health official said.
As 581 patients got discharge from hospitals during the day, the coastal state's recovery count rose to 1,54,658. Currently, there are 4,882 COVID-19 active cases in the state, he said.
"A total of 3,002 coronavirus tests were conducted on Sunday, which took the state's overall test tally to 8,68,135, the official added.
Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,62,468, new cases 420, death toll 2,928, discharged 1,54,658, active cases 4,882, samples tested till date 8,68,135.
