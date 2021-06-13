UK's Boris Johnson confirms G7 pledge to donate 1 billion vaccine doses

British Prime Minister says the Group of Seven wealthy nations have pledged over 1 billion doses for poorer nations.

Speaking at the end of a G-7 leaders' summit in southwest England on Sunday, Johnson said the doses would come both directly and through the COVAX programme.

The commitment falls far short of the 11 billion doses the World Health Organisation said is needed to vaccinate at least 70% of the world's population and truly end the pandemic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)