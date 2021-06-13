Covid recoveries in Andhra Pradesh cross 17 lakh mark

-
: The total Covid-19 recoveries
in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 17 lakh mark on Sunday as 12,492 patients got cured in 24 hours, even as the state reported 6,770 fresh cases of the infection.
Also, 58 people succumbed to coronavirus in the state in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Sunday, the latest bulletin said.
The total positives now rose to 18,09,844, recoveries to 17,12,267 and deaths 11,940.
The number of active cases came down to 85,637, the bulletin said.
East Godavari district reported 1,199, Chittoor 968, West Godavari 765 and Prakasam 530 new cases in a day.
The remaining 9 districts added less than 500 each.
Chittoor reported 12 fresh Covid-19 fatalities, East Godavari and West Godavari seven each, Srikakulam six, Anantapuramu and Visakhapatnam four each, Kadapa, Krishna, Prakasam and Vizianagaram three each, Guntur, Kurnool and SPS Nellore two each in a day.
Anantapuramu joined five other districts in the state on Sunday, aggregating a Covid-19 toll of more than 1,000 so far.
