Goa to carry out monitoring at state borders against Delta Plus variant

The government on Friday said it will ensure stringent monitoring along the borders of the state so that it continues to remain free from the Delta Plus variant of

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has directed the authorities to take the necessary measures.

Delta plus has already been declared a variant of concern by the Centre.

On Monday, Rajesh Tope, who is the health minister of neighbouring Maharashtra, had said that 21 cases of the Delta Plus variant have been found in the state till then - nine in Ratnagiri, seven in Jalgaon, two in Mumbai, and one case each in Palghar, Thane and Sindhudurg districts.

In a tweet, Rane said, In view of the Delta Plus Variant cases found in the neighbouring states, we shall ensure that stringent monitoring is taking place at the borders. Hon'ble CM @DrPramodPSawant has already issued instructions on this matter.

We need to ensure that our borders are secure to prevent the variant from entering the state of Till date, no cases of Delta Plus Variant has been found. Hon'ble CM and myself have been constantly monitoring the situation on ground to fight this pandemic unitedly, the Goa minister said in another tweet.

Goa has not reported even a single case of Delta Plus variant so far, while cases of Delta variant were detected in the state.

