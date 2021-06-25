Jharkhand logs 114 new coronavirus infections, 2 fresh fatalities

-
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,45,028 on Friday as 114 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,106, a health bulletin said.
Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 15, followed by Simdega (10) and Deoghar (nine), it said.
The fresh fatalities were recorded in East Singhbhum and Dumka districts.
The state now has 1,224 active cases, while 3,38,698 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 252 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.
The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 98.16 per cent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.
The state has thus far tested over 96.79 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 50,454 in the last 24 hours, it added.
