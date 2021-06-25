Over 15 million vaccine doses available with states and UTs: Centre

-
ALSO READ
Why did govt extend the interval between Covishield doses to 8 weeks?
More than 30 cr vaccine doses provided to states/UTs: Health Ministry
Over 9.4 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses still available with states: Centre
Over 246.5 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs: Centre
Odisha requests for 1.5 mn Covishield doses for uninterrupted vaccination
-
More than 1.50 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and over 47 lakh doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.
Over 30.54 crore vaccine doses have been provided by the Centre to states and UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.
Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 29,04,04,264 doses, the ministry said.
"More than 1.50 crore (1,50,28,186) balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.
"Furthermore, more than 47,00,000 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next 3 days," the ministry said.
The Centre is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.
The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU