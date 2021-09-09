Goa to start disbursing compensation for Covid affected people by Sep 13

-
ALSO READ
Goa Board's Class X exams cancelled, Class XII decision in 2 days
Maharashtra to pay compensation for flood damage as per 2019 formula
Goa civic elections: BJP wins in 5 out of 6 councils, also in CCP
Will contest all 40 Goa seats, no need for alliance: Manish Sisodia
Goa Forward Party withdraws from BJP-led NDA over 'anti-Goan policies'
-
The Goa government on Thursday announced that it will start releasing compensation to the families of people affected by COVID-19 in the state by September 13.
Speaking to reporters here, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that amendments have been made in forms, which beneficiaries need to fill, to make the process simpler.
The state government had earlier announced two schemes for COVID-19-affected persons, which includes Rs 2 lakh compensation to families of people who have died of the disease and Rs 5,000 for traditional occupants, whose businesses have suffered due to the pandemic.
The state government has received 200 applications from families who have lost people to COVID-19 infection, and all applications are being processed and compensation will be paid to them, Sawant said.
The chief minister, however, admitted that as far as traditional occupation category is concerned, beneficiaries were finding it difficult to fulfil certain conditions in the form such as swearing of affidavit, signature of a panchayat secretary and a covering letter from respective panchayat or municipality.
While the condition of affidavit has been replaced with self-attestation and covering letter has been done away with, beneficiaries can get their applications certified from a gazetted officer known to them, he said.
The process of disbursing compensation has been fast tracked and people whose applications have already been processed, will get a sanction letter by September 13.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU