GoAir plane makes emergency landing in Karachi as passenger suffers stroke

A Delhi-bound GoAir plane made an emergency landing at Karachi on Tuesday after a passenger onboard suffered cardiac arrest and later died, according to an airline official.
The flight -- G8-6658 -- from Riyadh later landed at Delhi airport early morning on Wednesday.
The male passenger, who was administered all possible medical help onboard, was declared dead after landing at Karachi, in Pakistan, the official said
There were 179 passengers in the plane.
A statement from the airline is awaited.
