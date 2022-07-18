Goods train derails in Gujarat, no casualty; affects rail traffic on route

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to visit tribal-dominated Dahod on April 21: Gujarat BJP chief
Local train services hit on Mumbai's harbour line due to power issue
DAMEPL seeks HC order to DMRC to deposit Rs 6,208 cr available in escrow
India-Bangladesh passenger train services resume after two years
Alwar temple demolition: Raj govt suspends 3 officials including SDM
-
Sixteen wagons of a goods train derailed in Gujarat's Dahod district on Monday blocking the route, following which 29 trains were diverted and one was cancelled so far, Western Railway officials said.
There was no report of any casualty in the incident which took place between Mangal Mahudi and Limkheda railway stations after midnight when the train was heading towards Vadodara in Gujarat from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh, they said.
"Sixteen wagons of the goods train derailed on both the up and down lines at 12.48 am between Mangal Mahudi and Limkheda up line," the Western Railway's Vadodara division spokesperson Khemraj Meena said.
"The derailment obstructed the up and down lines. An accident relief team from Ratlam reached the site at 5.30 am and work was underway on a war-footing to clear the track. Trains on the route are being diverted," he said.
According to railway sources, sparks were seen between some coaches of the goods train near Mangal Mahudi and its station master noticed some rear parts of the train missing.
The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, they said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU