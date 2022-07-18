Monsoon Session: Govt to table weapons of mass destruction Bill in RS today

On the first day of the on Monday, the Centre is likely to table 'The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022' in the (RS).

The Upper House will also make obituary reference to the passing away of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, legendary Santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma and others.

The Opposition is likely to corner the government on issues like Agnipath (the new recruitment schemes for the armed forces), inflation, falling rupee and others.

The Bill will be tabled for consideration and passing. Union Minister for External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar will move the Bill to amend the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005, as passed by Lok Sabha.

The Secretary General will lay on the Table a statement showing the Bills passed by the Houses of during the 256th Session of the and assented to by the President.

The Rajya will also make obituary reference to the passing away of former Members Kishore Kumar Mohanty, Robert Kharshiing and K.K. Veerappan, President of the UAE and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and third President of Kenya Mwai Kibaki.

