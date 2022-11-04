JUST IN
Gopal Rai to convene high-level meet on GRAP stage 4 execution in Delhi
AQI continues to be severe in Delhi-NCR, stubble burning major share
UN chief Antonio Guterres warns planet is heading toward 'climate chaos'
ED files chargesheet against 19 people in Rs 2,215.98 cr fraud case
Delhi air pollution: GRAP stage 4 to be implemented with 'immediate effect'
Relief to IndiaMART subsidiary Busy Infotech in intellectual property case
Women's education will increase their participation in workforce: President
Indian Navy must remain combat ready and credible force: CNS Admiral
440% rise in reporting of major crimes in Delhi in 10 years, says report
Over 100 transport teams to be deployed to ensure trucks don't enter Delhi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
India reports 1,216 new Covid infections; active cases drop to 15,705
Business Standard

Gopal Rai to convene high-level meet on GRAP stage 4 execution in Delhi

As Delhi stood at the edge of a public health emergency, the Commission of Air Quality Management had on Thursday directed authorities to ban the plying of four-wheeled diesel light motor vehicles

Topics
Gopal Rai | Delhi air quality | air pollution

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI)

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will convene a high-level meeting on Friday to discuss the implementation of curbs on polluting activities under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan, officials said.

Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index spiralled to 450, just a notch short of the "severe plus" category as the share of stubble burning in the national capital's PM2.5 pollution soared to 38 per cent amid stagnant conditions and favourable transport-level wind speed.

As Delhi stood at the edge of a public health emergency, the Commission of Air Quality Management had on Thursday directed authorities to ban the plying of four-wheeled diesel light motor vehicles in the city and adjoining NCR districts and the entry of trucks into the national capital as part of anti-pollution measures under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

However, BS-VI vehicles and those used for essential and emergency services are exempted, according to an order issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The order stated that the state government may take a call on the closure of educational institutions, non-emergency commercial activities and plying of vehicles on odd-even basis.

Central and state governments may decide on permitting work from home.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gopal Rai

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 10:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.