ED files chargesheet against 19 people in Rs 2,215.98 cr fraud case

The (ED) on Thursday said it has filed a chargesheet against 19 people which includes Anil Jindal, Chairman of SRS Group of companies, Directors namely Jitender Kumar Garg, Praveen Kumar Kapoor, Vinod Jindal and others under the Prevention of Money-laundering Act (PMLA), in a case related to fraud committed against various home-buyers and investors.

The total proceeds of crime estimated in the case till now stands at Rs 2,215.98 crore.

The chargesheet was filed at a special court in Gurugram. The court has taken cognizance of the prosecution complaint.

The ED initiated investigation on the basis of 81 FIRs under various sections of Indian Penal Code, registered at various Police Stations across Faridabad and Delhi against the accused.

The ED has learnt during the investigation that the accused individuals duped the innocent buyers by promising them to deliver flats/plots/commercial spaces, etc. However, they failed to deliver the projects.

Further, the real estate projects were mortgaged to avail loans from banks and other financial institutions.

However, loans were not used for the intended purposes and were defaulted, eventually turning into NPA.

Funds so accumulated from the buyers were layered into number of shell companies created by SRS Group and were subsequently siphoned off to acquire assets in personal names and in the name of entities controlled by them.

