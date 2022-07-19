Gopal Rai to hold review meeting on 'Paryavaran Mitra' campaign

-
Delhi Environment Minister will on Tuesday hold a review meeting on the government's campaign to register people working or willing to work for environmental protection as 'paryavaran mitras'.
The minister will seek details as to how many people have already registered and whether their verification has been completed, officials said.
Through the 'paryavaran mitra' programme, the government will create a network of people who can work for environmental sustainability in their areas.
The government will be in regular touch with these paryavaran mitras and set up teams at the ward level which will help create awareness at the ground level.
Those who want to register themselves as paryavaran mitras can give a missed call on 8448441758, he said.
The volunteers will be responsible for increasing greenery, reducing pollution and improving waste management in their areas.
