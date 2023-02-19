JUST IN
Only 50% rural families have tapped drinking water under Jal Jeevan Mission
Got 'bow and arrow' symbol due to blessings of Shivaji Maharaj: CM Shinde

He was speaking at an event in Pune, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the first phase of 'Shivsrushti', a theme park based on the life of Shivaji Maharaj

Topics
Shiv Sena | Kshatrapati Shivaji

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said his faction of the Shiv Sena received the 'bow and arrow' symbol due to the blessings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He was speaking at an event in Pune, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the first phase of 'Shivsrushti', a theme park based on the life of Shivaji Maharaj, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the founder of Maratha empire.

"We will leave no stone unturned for the 'Shivsrushti' project. Amit Shah is here today and many of you may not know that he is a staunch devotee of Shivaji Maharaj. He has done a huge study about the Maratha rulers and Shivaji Maharaj. He is also writing a book which will soon to be published...We received the bow and arrow symbol with the blessings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," Shinde said.

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday recognised the Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered allocation of the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to it, delivering a big blow to the rival camp led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray, whose father Bal Thackeray founded the outfit in 1966.

on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis also praised the Union minister, saying, "Amit Shah ji has done immense research on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He is writing a book on Shivaji Maharaj. The first phase of Shivsrushti is inaugurated by the right person.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 23:40 IST

`
