Government to constitute empowered committee for high-tech manufacturing

The Cabinet Secretariat on Friday informed that the Central Government has decided to constitute "an empowered committee for manufacturing in high technology areas" in order to facilitate investments and promote manufacturing in technology-intensive sectors.

The 10-member committee will be headed by the Minister of Commerce and Industry. The committee will consider investment or project proposals in high technology areas, take action to facilitate investments, production and make recommendations for seeking approvals of competent authority, read an official statement.

"In order to facilitate investments and promote manufacturing in technology-intensive sectors including semiconductors, the Government of India has decided to constitute an Empowered Committee for manufacturing in high technology areas," read the statement issued by Cabinet secretariat.

According to the statement, The composition of the Empowered Committee will be as under: Minister of Commerce and Industry - Chairperson; Cabinet Secretary; Rajinder Khanna, Deputy Security Advisor; Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal rade (DPIIT); Additional Secretary (EA), Ministry of External Affairs; N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, TATA Sons; Baba Kalyani, Chairman, Bharat Forge Ltd.; Pawan Goenka, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Group Chairman, Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission, Cll; Sridhar Vembu, CEO, Zoho Corporation; Anshuman Tripathi, Semiconductor Domain Expert.

"Secretaries of Department of Economic Affairs, Department of Revenue, Department of Expenditure and Sponsoring Ministry/Department may be invited to participate in the meetings of the Empowered Committee, as required," it said.

The Government in the release said that the empowered Committee will be serviced by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

