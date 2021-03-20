US Defence Secretary Austin accorded Guard of Honour at Vigyan Bhawan

-
ALSO READ
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to arrive in India today for 3 days
Rajnath Singh speaks to new US Defence Secy Lloyd Austin on global issues
Austin's visit to highlight progress in US-India defence ties: Expert
Make in India, tech transfer on table during Rajnath-Austin meet tomorrow
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin likely to visit India later this month
-
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III was on Saturday accorded the Guard of Honour at Vigyan Bhawan after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh received him at the venue.
Earlier today, Austin attended the wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial in the nation's capital. After the ceremony, Austin will be meeting with his Indian counterpart Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Austin on Friday discussed areas of mutual interest, strategic partnership and cooperation on various aspects of security and defence.
"Great meeting with NSA Doval last night. The breadth of collaboration b/w our 2 nations reflects the significance of our major defence partnership as we work together to address the most pressing challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region," Austin wrote in a tweet on Saturday adding that he was "looking forward to great meetings today."
Austin, who arrived in Delhi earlier on Friday, is on a three-day official visit to the country. It is the first visit to India by a top official of the Biden administration.
Earlier, Austin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed America's strong desire to further enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.
PM Modi outlined his vision for the strategic partnership between the two countries and emphasized the important role of bilateral defence cooperation in India-US ties.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU