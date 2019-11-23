Governors, Lt guvs crucial when emphasis is on federalism: President Kovind

-
Governors and Lt governors have an important role to play in the constitutional system of the country especially when the emphasis is on cooperative and competitive federalism, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Saturday.
Addressing the 50th conference of governors and Lt governors of states and union territories in New Delhi, Kovind said, "Today the governors' role becomes even more important when we are emphasising on cooperative federalism and healthy competitive federalism in the interest of progress of the country." Inaugurating the two-day conference, the president said the governors have an important role in the constitutional system.
In an emphatic reference to the welfare of tribals, he said their development and empowerment is linked to inclusive growth as well as to internal security of the country.
"Governors can give all the proper guidance by using the constitutional powers given to them, to improve the lives of these people, which have remained relatively behind in terms of development," the President said.
