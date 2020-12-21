Govt aims to double farm mechanisation in next 10 years: Tomar

-
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said the government is focusing on farm mechanisation and asked the industry to provide small machines and equipment to farmers with less landholding to boost their income.
The minister was speaking at the annual general meeting of Tractor and Mechanization Association on Monday.
Tomar talked about the government's target to double farm mechanization per hectare in 10 years and said it was only possible with the support from industry, CII said in a statement.
The government's emphasis is on providing large advanced agricultural equipment to farmers for their field, the minister said.
He urged the members of the association to provide small utility machines to small acreage farmers, so that 86 per cent of these farmers can acquire machines easily and their income can increase, the statement added.
Tomar highlighted the various measures taken by the government during the last six years for the growth of the agriculture sector and augment farmers income.
