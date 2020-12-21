Indians most optimistic in Asia-Pacific about 2021 career prospects: Study

-
ALSO READ
US job market recovery appears to be slowing, services sector rising ahead
US job openings, hiring in Sept point to sluggish labour market recovery
Employment, income in India during and after lockdown: A V-shape recovery?
Two in five Indian professionals expect a rise in jobs in 2021: LinkedIn
Job posting picks up pace; likely to witness just 6% dip in 2020: Report
-
Indians are the most optimistic
in Asia Pacific region about job and pay rise prospects in 2021, job site 'Indeed' said on Monday, citing its global study.
Indian workers (56 per cent) are more than twice as positive about their chances of getting a pay rise next year compared to their counterparts in Australia (20 per cent) and Singapore (23 per cent).
Over one in three Indian workers are very optimistic about their career prospects in 2021, the highest in all countries surveyed, it said.
"Indian workers deem workplace safety (59 per cent) and employee wellbeing (44 per cent) as the two most important considerations for the 2021 workplace," the study revealed.
Indias resilience as it prepares to embrace a new year and a potential vaccine drive is reflected in the optimism of its workers over the job market.
Yet, 54 per cent said they would not pursue other job opportunities even if approached by other employers, some citing current workplace satisfaction but most pointing to job insecurity.
Speaking of resilience, more than two in five employers said the decisions taken at the outset of the pandemic were effective in ensuring their business continuity.
Sixty-six per cent employers also credited their workforce for pulling together and helping their company in this time of crisis.
Although forced into lockdown this year, Indian workers cited greater family time and inclusion/flexibility as positive side effects.
Two in five workers said "more time with family" and "more opportunities to work from home" had the biggest impact on their personal circumstances in 2020.
According to an Indeed statement, the global survey measured the sentiment of 3600 employers and 14,142 employees across the UK, the US, Ireland, Australia, India, France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil and Canada between November 13 and November 20 this year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU