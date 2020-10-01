Govt announces state mourning on Oct 4 as mark of respect to Kuwait's Amir

-
The Centre on Thursday announced one-day state mourning on October 4 across India as a mark of respect to Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away on September 29.
The national flag will be flown at half mast on all government buildings on that day.
A statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs said Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait, passed away on September 29.
"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day's State Mourning on October 4, 2020 throughout India," the statement said.
The national flag will be flown at half mast on all buildings throughout India where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day, it said.
