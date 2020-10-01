Surat airport peak hour passenger handling capacity to triple Dec 2021: AAI

-
ALSO READ
AAI building new terminal at Leh airport to handle 2 mn passengers annually
Jabalpur airport's terminal building may be commissioned by March 2022: AAI
AAI plans to upgrade runways at seven airports across India by March 2022
Govt to club unviable airports with main ones in next privatisation round
Dehradun Airport's first phase upgradation to be completed by October: AAI
-
The peak hour passenger handling capacity at Surat airport, which is currently under expansion at an investment of Rs 353 crore, will be tripled to 1,800 passengers by December next year, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on January 30 last year laid the foundation stone for extension of terminal building at Surat airport.
The AAI-run airport in the diamond and textile city of Gujarat handled 1.51 million passengers in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, according to AAI's website.
The expansion work includes extension of existing terminal building from 8,474 sqm to 25,520 sqm, expansion of apron from five parking bays to 23 and construction of a parallel taxi track, AAI said in a release.
The airport witnessed around 600 per cent growth in traffic between 2016-17 to 2018-19, which is among the highest passenger traffic growth in the recent past, it added.
After completion of the ongoing expansion project in December 2021, the new state-of-the-art extended terminal building will be capable of handling 1,200 domestic and 600 international passengers during peak hours or 2.6 million passengers per annum, AAI said.
Surat airport's current peak hour passenger handling capacity stands at around 600 passengers, a senior airport official said.
Equipped with all modern passenger amenities, the terminal building will have 20 check-in counters, five aerobridges, in-line baggage handling system, five conveyor belts for arriving passengers and car parking for 475 cars, AAI said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU