Forensic report reveals Hathras victim wasn't raped, says UP Police

The forensic report of the Hathras victim, who succumbed to her injuries following an alleged gang rape, shows that the woman was not raped, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said on Thursday.

"The forensic science laboratory report clearly says that sperm was not found in the samples collected from the woman... The report has made it clear that the woman was not raped," Kumar said in a press conference here.

The 19-year-old had succumbed to assault injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday where she was brought on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College.

The senior police official said that the postmortem, which was conducted by a team of doctors in Delhi, has established that the death was caused by the trauma of her neck injury.

"According to the postmortem report, the victim died due to the trauma of her neck injury. FSL report also clearly shows that sperm was not found in the collected samples. It suggests that some people twisted the matter to stir caste-based tension," Kumar said.

"Police had taken timely action in the matter from the beginning. Further actions will be taken in the matter now. Those who twisted the matter in the media will be identified and legal actions will be taken against them," he added.

Kumar said that the victim was provided with appropriate and timely medical attention and added that samples were sent to the FSL on September 25 for testing.

He said that the victim first mentioned the rape on September 22. "A case was registered in the matter on her statement," Kumar said.

"Chief Minister has set up a special investigation team to probe the case. Whoever is found guilty in the matter will not be spared... Local authorities have imposed Section 144. Stopping the media is a decision of the local administration," he said.

The police conducted her last rites at her native place in the wee hours of Wednesday. All four accused involved in the incident have been arrested.

