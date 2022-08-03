Govt appoints Suresh N Patel as new Central Vigilance Commissioner

-
Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N Patel was on Wednesday appointed as the Central Vigilance Commissioner, a year after the post fell vacant.
Patel, who has been working as the acting Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) since June this year, was sworn in as the chief of the probity watchdog Central Vigilance Commission by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.
First Published: Wed, August 03 2022. 15:19 IST