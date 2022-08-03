JUST IN
YES Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders
SC wants political parties to suggest how to regulate 'freebie culture'
14 new Code C aircraft stand commissioned in Delhi Airport's Terminal 1
Kerala rains: State economy takes a beating amid change in weather pattern
Over 500 PwD toilets can be used by transgenders: Delhi govt to HC
Tripura govt announces 5% dearness allowance hike ahead of Assembly polls
Centre conducts root cause analysis of public grievances at select depts
Earth records shortest day, completes rotation in less than 24 hours
'Flood tourism' will not be permitted: Kerala Minister
Goa Police crackdown on drunken driving, Tourism Minister hails decision
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
YES Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders
Business Standard

Govt appoints Suresh N Patel as new Central Vigilance Commissioner

Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N Patel was on Wednesday appointed as the Central Vigilance Commissioner, a year after the post fell vacant.

Topics
Central Vigilance Commission | indian government

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Central Vigilance Commission
Central Vigilance Commission

Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N Patel was on Wednesday appointed as the Central Vigilance Commissioner, a year after the post fell vacant.

Patel, who has been working as the acting Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) since June this year, was sworn in as the chief of the probity watchdog Central Vigilance Commission by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Central Vigilance Commission

First Published: Wed, August 03 2022. 15:19 IST

`